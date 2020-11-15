Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 12,756 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,756 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $117,253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,923 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Alpha Windward LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 607 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 1,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 75.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John G. Morikis sold 22,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $671.58, for a total transaction of $14,964,145.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 117,340 shares in the company, valued at $78,803,197.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Aaron M. Erter sold 7,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.47, for a total transaction of $4,997,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,034,655.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,266 shares of company stock worth $50,674,133 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SHW stock opened at $726.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $696.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $633.86. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $325.43 and a 12-month high of $758.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.80 by $0.49. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 53.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 23.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SHW. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $765.00 to $778.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $695.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $805.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $707.76.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

