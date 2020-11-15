Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 15,223 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,033,953 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 15,223 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.52% of EOG Resources worth $109,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in EOG Resources by 66.7% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 112.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 165.0% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 530 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 628.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 152.4% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 727 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.68% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $42.67 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $89.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.95.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The energy exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.25. EOG Resources had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 15th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $69.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of EOG Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EOG Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.08.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

