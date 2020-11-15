Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 170,127 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,835,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,127 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of The Procter & Gamble worth $533,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heron Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 25.2% during the third quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 6,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 41.0% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the second quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 49,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 16.8% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 195.8% during the second quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 10,768 shares in the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Shares of The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $94.34 and a 1-year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. The Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of research firms have commented on PG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 99,243 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.80, for a total transaction of $14,271,143.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,491,648. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 81,755 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $11,133,395.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.