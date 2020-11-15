Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 18,786 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,572,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,786 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.80% of Simon Property Group worth $166,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 370.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 211.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth about $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 38.8% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. 84.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Truist reduced their price target on Simon Property Group from $89.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Simon Property Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.88.

SPG opened at $74.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.25 and a 12-month high of $154.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.03 and a 200-day moving average of $65.35.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($1.77). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. Simon Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.19%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.