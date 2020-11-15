Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 257,610 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 257,610 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $121,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 15.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,899,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,612,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 40.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,669,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $275,640,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376,291 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 33.9% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,797,830 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722,228 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 13.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,124,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,555,000 after purchasing an additional 625,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,546,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $132,560,000 after purchasing an additional 80,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $37.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.27. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $65.29.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $17.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 1.74% and a negative net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.36.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining, marketing, retailing, and transporting petroleum products primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Refining & Marketing, Retail, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks at its 16 refineries in the West Coast, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.