Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 45,152 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 948,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,152 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $100,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,388,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,867 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in LCI Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 746,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,064 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in LCI Industries by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 363,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 38,773 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in LCI Industries by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 347,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,902,000 after purchasing an additional 112,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in LCI Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 190,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LCI Industries stock opened at $119.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $114.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.71. LCI Industries has a 1-year low of $55.29 and a 1-year high of $131.71. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.64.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.30. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $827.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.96 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LCII. Citigroup raised their target price on LCI Industries from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Northcoast Research raised LCI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, CJS Securities raised LCI Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.86.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

