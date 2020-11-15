Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 58,023 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 986,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,023 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of United Parcel Service worth $164,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,473 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Clarius Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of UPS stock opened at $163.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.73.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

