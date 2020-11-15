Private Capital Advisors Inc. Invests $226,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% in the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 62.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $1,451,177.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen B. Fish sold 34,513 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $4,831,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,815,620. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock worth $69,461,646. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.00.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a $0.7907 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

