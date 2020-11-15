Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) Announces Earnings Results

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Purple Innovation had a return on equity of 545.13% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $187.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ PRPL opened at $27.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.51. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $4.42 and a 1 year high of $33.37.

In related news, CFO Craig Lee Phillips sold 51,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total transaction of $1,225,795.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,297,465.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO John A. Legg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $320,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,412.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 257,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,052,430. 75.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Purple Innovation from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Purple Innovation from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Purple Innovation from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Purple Innovation in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Purple Innovation from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. It also offers sheets, mattress protector, bed frames, seat cushions, and weighted blanket and duvets. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through its factory outlet and the company owned showrooms.

