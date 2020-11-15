Raymond James Analysts Give Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) a C$1.35 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$1.35 price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark lifted their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.40 to C$1.65 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.05.

TSE:TVE opened at C$0.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55. Tamarack Valley Energy has a one year low of C$0.39 and a one year high of C$2.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.67, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$33.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$45.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Glenn Leach bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$57,787.80.

About Tamarack Valley Energy

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

