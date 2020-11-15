Raymond James Reiterates “C$4.00” Price Target for Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO)

Raymond James set a C$4.00 target price on Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) (TSE:MOGO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
MOGO opened at C$2.37 on Wednesday. Mogo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.79 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,881.96, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $71.52 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75.
Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) Company Profile
Recommended Story: Short Selling
Receive News & Ratings for Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mogo Inc. (MOGO.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.