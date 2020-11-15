Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.01

Record plc (REC.L) (LON:REC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.01 and traded as low as $36.50. Record plc (REC.L) shares last traded at $36.88, with a volume of 192,156 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 40.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 37.01.

In other news, insider Neil Record sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48), for a total value of £1,480,000 ($1,933,629.47).

Record plc, through its subsidiaries, provides currency management services in the United Kingdom, North America, Continental Europe, Australia, and internationally. The company offers passive, dynamic, and signal hedging; currency for return; and cash and collateral management, equitisation, spot execution, transaction cost analysis, tenor management, asset-backed hedging, cross currency liquidity, and liquidity management services, as well as consulting services.

