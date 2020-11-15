RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,766.60

Shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) (LON:REL) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,766.60 and traded as high as $1,819.00. RELX PLC (REL.L) shares last traded at $1,774.31, with a volume of 3,801,526 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on REL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,943 ($25.39) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a research report on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,000 ($26.13) price objective on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Barclays set a GBX 2,005 ($26.20) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on RELX PLC (REL.L) from GBX 2,080 ($27.18) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) target price on shares of RELX PLC (REL.L) in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. RELX PLC (REL.L) has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,891.40 ($24.71).

Get RELX PLC (REL.L) alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,679.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,766.60. The company has a market cap of $33.75 billion and a PE ratio of 27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.30, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for RELX PLC (REL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RELX PLC (REL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.