Remark (MARK) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 million. On average, analysts expect Remark to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MARK opened at $1.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $114.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 3.16. Remark has a fifty-two week low of $0.25 and a fifty-two week high of $3.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.54.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Remark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

Remark Company Profile

Remark Holdings, Inc, technology-focused company, develops and deploys artificial intelligence (AI) products and AI-based solutions for businesses in various industries worldwide. The company operates KanKan, a data intelligence platform that offers AI-based vision products, computing devices, and software-as-a-service products for the retail, life cycle, and workplace and food safety industries.

