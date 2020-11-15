Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,686.66

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4,686.66 and traded as high as $5,630.00. Renishaw plc (RSW.L) shares last traded at $5,375.00, with a volume of 72,142 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RSW. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Renishaw plc (RSW.L) from GBX 3,300 ($43.11) to GBX 4,200 ($54.87) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw plc (RSW.L) in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,578 ($46.75).

Get Renishaw plc (RSW.L) alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 13,437.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,669.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,686.66.

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported GBX 51 ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 57.10 ($0.75) by GBX (6.10) (($0.08)).

In other news, insider D John Deer sold 89,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,042 ($65.87), for a total transaction of £4,532,758 ($5,922,077.35).

About Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

Featured Article: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw plc (RSW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw plc (RSW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.