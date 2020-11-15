Reviewing Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) and Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI)

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) and Cadiz (NASDAQ:CDZI) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Essential Utilities and Cadiz, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Essential Utilities 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadiz 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Essential Utilities and Cadiz’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Essential Utilities $889.69 million 12.33 $224.54 million $1.47 30.41 Cadiz $440,000.00 803.69 -$29.53 million N/A N/A

Essential Utilities has higher revenue and earnings than Cadiz.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

65.7% of Essential Utilities shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Cadiz shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Essential Utilities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Cadiz shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Essential Utilities and Cadiz’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Essential Utilities 25.15% 8.83% 3.36% Cadiz -7,255.47% N/A -33.55%

Risk and Volatility

Essential Utilities has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadiz has a beta of -0.28, indicating that its share price is 128% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essential Utilities beats Cadiz on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party. It serves approximately 3 million residential water, commercial water, fire protection, industrial water, wastewater, and other water and utility customers in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Texas, Illinois, North Carolina, New Jersey, Indiana, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Aqua America, Inc. and changed its name to Essential Utilities, Inc. in February 2020. Essential Utilities, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania.

Cadiz Company Profile

Cadiz Inc. operates as a natural resources development company in the United States. It engages in the water resource and agricultural development activities in San Bernardino County properties. The company owns approximately 35,000 acres of land in the Cadiz and Fenner valleys of eastern San Bernardino County; and approximately 11,000 acres of land in the eastern Mojave Desert portion of San Bernardino County. It is also involved in the cultivation of lemons and grapes/raisins, and spring and fall plantings of vegetables on the Cadiz Valley properties. Cadiz Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

