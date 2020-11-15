Reviewing The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) & UGI (NYSE:UGI)

The Peck (NASDAQ:PECK) and UGI (NYSE:UGI) are both construction companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.1% of The Peck shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.8% of UGI shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of The Peck shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of UGI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for The Peck and UGI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Peck 0 0 0 0 N/A UGI 0 1 3 0 2.75

UGI has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.05%. Given UGI’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe UGI is more favorable than The Peck.

Volatility and Risk

The Peck has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UGI has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Peck and UGI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Peck $28.22 million 1.15 -$430,000.00 N/A N/A UGI $7.32 billion 1.04 $256.20 million $2.28 15.98

UGI has higher revenue and earnings than The Peck.

Profitability

This table compares The Peck and UGI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Peck -3.69% -17.97% -5.00% UGI 7.16% 13.19% 3.81%

Summary

UGI beats The Peck on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Peck Company Profile

The Peck Company Holdings, Inc. operates as a solar engineering, construction, and procurement contractor for commercial and industrial customers in the Northeastern United States. It also provides electrical contracting services; and data and communication services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in South Burlington, Vermont.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.6 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators. The company also distributes liquefied petroleum gases (LPG) to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, wholesale and automobile fuel customers; and provides logistics, storage, and other services to third-party LPG distributors. In addition, it engages in the retail sale of natural gas, liquid fuels, and electricity to approximately 13,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers at 41,000 locations. Further, the company distributes natural gas to approximately 655,000 customers in the portions of 44 eastern and central Pennsylvania counties through its distribution system of 12,300 miles of gas mains; and supplies electricity to approximately 62,000 customers in northeastern Pennsylvania through 2,500 miles of lines and 14 substations. Additionally, it operates electric generation facilities, which include coal-fired, landfill gas-fueled, solar-powered, and natural gas-fueled facilities; a natural gas liquefaction, storage, and vaporization facility; propane storage and propane-air mixing stations; and rail transshipment terminals. It also manages natural gas pipeline and storage contracts; develops, owns, and operates pipelines, gathering infrastructure, and gas storage facilities; and offers heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, mechanical, and electrical contracting services. UGI Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania.

