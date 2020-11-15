Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBKB) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Rhinebeck Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:RBKB opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. Rhinebeck Bancorp has a 1 year low of $5.90 and a 1 year high of $11.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.28 million, a PE ratio of 12.98 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

In related news, Director Steven E. Howell bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.84 per share, for a total transaction of $68,400.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in Rhinebeck Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $313,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp by 148.5% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 32,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 19,300 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rhinebeck Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

Rhinebeck Bancorp Company Profile

Rhinebeck Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Rhinebeck Bank that provides banking and financial services to consumer and commercial customers in the Hudson Valley region of New York. The company offers deposits; automobile loans; commercial real estate loans, including multi-family real estate loans and commercial construction loans; commercial business loans; and one-to four-family residential real estate loans.

