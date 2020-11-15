Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Lowers Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,540 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 34,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $9,690,000 after buying an additional 10,556 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 1,040,806 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $289,043,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in The Home Depot by 0.3% in the third quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 80,295 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,299,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. SP Asset Management grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 0.7% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 39,341 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $11,246,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 11.4% during the third quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Home Depot stock opened at $277.17 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $279.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $265.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Argus increased their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of The Home Depot in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 41,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.83, for a total value of $11,738,029.01. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,086,229.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,624 shares of company stock worth $29,429,883 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

