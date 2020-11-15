Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL Sells 474 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL decreased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,125 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 474 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 24,546 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 132,233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $16,407,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,418 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Vista LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $138.36 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $125.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.58. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.03 billion, a PE ratio of -223.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Walt Disney from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $142.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.42.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 17,077 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.25, for a total value of $2,429,203.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares in the company, valued at $5,209,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,614 shares of company stock worth $4,026,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

