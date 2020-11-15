Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) will post $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Rockwell Automation’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.80 and the highest is $2.02. Rockwell Automation posted earnings per share of $2.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Rockwell Automation will report full year earnings of $8.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.54 to $8.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.00 to $10.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Rockwell Automation.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $223.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.28.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $239.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $237.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.63. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,595.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,728 over the last three months. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,932,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,546,000 after purchasing an additional 571,279 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,435,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,861,513,000 after acquiring an additional 163,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,789,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,959,000 after acquiring an additional 36,636 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,055,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $676,060,000 after acquiring an additional 610,243 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,109,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $449,238,000 after acquiring an additional 65,333 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

