Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Stock Position Lifted by Aperio Group LLC

Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,588 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Rockwell Automation worth $27,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 7.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,089 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.3% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $972,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter worth $8,906,000. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ROK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.28.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total value of $78,387.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 20,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.98, for a total transaction of $4,946,886.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,309 shares in the company, valued at $14,651,624.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,728. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ROK opened at $239.78 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.38 and a 1-year high of $267.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.63.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 105.45% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

