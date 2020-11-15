Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.80

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $4.82. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 68,581 shares traded.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 5th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.80. The company has a market cap of $498.01 million and a PE ratio of -22.90.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

