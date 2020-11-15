Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.80

Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) (TSE:RSI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.80 and traded as high as $4.82. Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) shares last traded at $4.81, with a volume of 68,581 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upgraded shares of Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$5.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th.

Get Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $498.01 million and a P/E ratio of -22.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.14.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar, as well as syrups, jam and jelly mixes, iced tea mixes, and hot chocolate mixes.

Featured Story: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.