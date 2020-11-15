Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) Given a C$2.40 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a C$2.40 price target on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) (TSE:ROXG) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ROXG. Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Roxgold Inc. (ROXG.TO) from C$2.00 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

Shares of ROXG stock opened at C$1.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.37 million and a PE ratio of 57.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Roxgold Inc. has a one year low of C$0.56 and a one year high of C$1.92.

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties. Its holds interest the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in SÃ©guÃ©la gold project, which include 11 mineral exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

