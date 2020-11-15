Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) Upgraded to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) (LON:RDSB) to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 1,450 ($18.94) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RDSB. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 1,740 ($22.73) price target on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB reissued a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays set a GBX 1,500 ($19.60) price target on Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 991 ($12.95) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,738.87 ($22.72).

Get Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) alerts:

LON:RDSB opened at GBX 1,115 ($14.57) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20. Royal Dutch Shell plc has a 1 year low of GBX 845.10 ($11.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,342.50 ($30.60). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 958.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,134.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.02, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s previous dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)’s payout ratio is -23.78%.

In other news, insider Andrew Mackenzie bought 10,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 990 ($12.93) per share, with a total value of £99,475.20 ($129,964.99).

About Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L)

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Dutch Shell plc (RDSB.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.