RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSNAY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently commented on RSNAY. HSBC upgraded shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 6th. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

RSA Insurance Group stock opened at $8.62 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.54. RSA Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $9.05.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Further Reading: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.