San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $23.13

San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.13 and traded as low as $22.80. San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 366,945 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 24.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 23.13. The company has a current ratio of 19.16, a quick ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $112.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

About San Leon Energy plc (SLE.L) (LON:SLE)

San Leon Energy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties. Its flagship property is the OML 18 covering an area of approximately 1,035 square kilometers located in the Southern Niger Delta in Nigeria. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

