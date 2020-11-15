Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) a GBX 3,660 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,660 ($47.82) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) (LON:DGE) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on DGE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) target price on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,810 ($36.71) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 2,475 ($32.34) target price on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 2,750 ($35.93) price target on shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,000 ($39.20) price objective on Diageo plc (DGE.L) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Diageo plc (DGE.L) currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,969.71 ($38.80).

Get Diageo plc (DGE.L) alerts:

Shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock opened at GBX 2,905 ($37.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 204.61, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,645.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,702.82. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of GBX 2,050.60 ($26.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,297 ($43.08). The firm has a market cap of $62.75 billion and a PE ratio of 48.50.

In other Diageo plc (DGE.L) news, insider Javier Ferrán purchased 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,696 ($35.22) per share, with a total value of £8,276.72 ($10,813.59). Also, insider Siobhán Moriarty sold 12,423 shares of Diageo plc (DGE.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,504 ($32.71), for a total transaction of £311,071.92 ($406,417.45). Insiders acquired a total of 911 shares of company stock worth $2,482,373 in the last three months.

Diageo plc (DGE.L) Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo plc (DGE.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.