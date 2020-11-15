Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) a €33.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on EVK. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €33.00 ($38.82) target price on Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Independent Research set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €25.81 ($30.36).

Shares of EVK opened at €23.01 ($27.07) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.12. Evonik Industries AG has a 1-year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1-year high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business worldwide. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, and animal nutrition and healthcare products.

