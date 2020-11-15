SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $580.86

SDL plc (SDL.L) (LON:SDL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $580.86 and traded as high as $660.00. SDL plc (SDL.L) shares last traded at $660.00, with a volume of 1,453,530 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded SDL plc (SDL.L) to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 660 ($8.62) to GBX 760 ($9.93) in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 690.01 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 580.86. The firm has a market cap of $593.51 million and a PE ratio of 28.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

SDL plc provides language and content management solutions. It operates through Language Services, Language Technologies, and Content Technologies segments. Its products include SDL Tridion Sites, a web content management system; SDL Tridion Docs, a structured content management solution; SDL Tridion DX, an integrated solution that combines SDL Tridion Sites, SDL Tridion Docs solutions, and SDL Dynamic Experience Delivery; SDL Contenta Publishing Suite, a technical content creation, management, and delivery solution; SDL Contenta/Contenta S1000D, a solution for use of common source database to enhance productivity for technical authors, editors, and publishers in the creation, management, and delivery of S1000D technical publications; SDL LiveContent S1000D, an interactive electronic technical publishing solution; and SDL XPP, an automated PDF/print publishing solution.

