(SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Receives Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of (SDXAY) (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the subject of several other research reports. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of (SDXAY) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of (SDXAY) stock opened at $16.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. (SDXAY) has a 1 year low of $10.15 and a 1 year high of $23.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.35.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It offers food services; and various on-site services, including business and administration, healthcare and senior community support, and education services to corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers.

