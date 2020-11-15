SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 30.01% and a negative return on equity of 29.03%.

NASDAQ SPNE opened at $14.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.53 and a 200 day moving average of $12.23. SeaSpine has a twelve month low of $4.02 and a twelve month high of $16.91.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SPNE shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of SeaSpine in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of SeaSpine in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaSpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, BidaskClub raised SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SeaSpine presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

