ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 933 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $14,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 1,225.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 53 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $763,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Fay Sien Goon sold 144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.70, for a total value of $63,316.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,414.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Kevin Haverty sold 6,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.43, for a total transaction of $2,907,278.43. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 16,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,195,304.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,573 shares of company stock worth $33,744,452 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOW shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ServiceNow from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $652.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $465.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $524.00.

NYSE NOW opened at $508.01 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.91, a PEG ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $537.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $503.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $436.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

