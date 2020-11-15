Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) released its earnings results on Saturday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $11.24 million for the quarter.

Shares of Sesen Bio stock opened at $1.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.94. Sesen Bio has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $138.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of brokerages have commented on SESN. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Sesen Bio in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sesen Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include Vicinium, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of high-risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer (NMIBC); and VB6-845d, a systemically-administered product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for use in the treatment of various types of EpCAM-positive solid tumors.

