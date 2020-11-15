Shore Capital Reaffirms “House Stock” Rating for Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE)

Shore Capital reissued their house stock rating on shares of Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) in a research note published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Shares of EYE stock opened at GBX 393 ($5.13) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $78.03 million and a PE ratio of -218.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 323.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 228.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.26, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc has a one year low of GBX 117 ($1.53) and a one year high of GBX 402 ($5.25).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc (EYE.L) (LON:EYE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 16th. The company reported GBX (1.77) (($0.02)) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX (0.70) (($0.01)) by GBX (1.07) (($0.01)).

Eagle Eye Solutions Group plc engages in the validation and redemption of digital promotions in real-time for grocery, retail, and hospitality industries in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Eagle Eye AIR, a multi-patented software platform consisting of Reward, which supports and enables the digitization of loyalty schemes; Promote, a platform to create, build, and manage multi-channel digital promotions; Prepaid Cards; messaging coupons; and gift card programs.

