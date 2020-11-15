Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Siemens Energy (OTCMKTS:SMEGF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SMEGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Monday, October 19th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on shares of Siemens Energy in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Siemens Energy stock opened at $26.25 on Wednesday. Siemens Energy has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $27.83.

Siemens Energy AG operates as an energy technology company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Gas and Power; and Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy. The company provides gas and steam turbines, generators, gas engines, instrumentation and controls, and electrical systems, as well as performance enhancement, maintenance, customer training, and professional consulting services for central and distributed power generation; and power and distribution transformers, air and gas-insulated switchgears, circuit breakers, surge arresters, disconnectors, bushings, instrument transformers, coils, bundles, transmission systems, and digitalized products for power transmission.

