Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$24.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

ZZZ has been the topic of several other reports. CIBC upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of ZZZ stock opened at C$24.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $884.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$22.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.53. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of C$7.75 and a twelve month high of C$26.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

