Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$27.00

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price upped by CIBC from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

ZZZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock opened at C$24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.53. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of C$7.75 and a 52 week high of C$26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$163,551.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

