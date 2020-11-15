Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$30.00

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$21.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$20.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of ZZZ opened at C$24.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.11 and its 200 day moving average is C$18.53. The company has a market capitalization of $884.87 million and a PE ratio of 22.25. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of C$7.75 and a 12-month high of C$26.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.195 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.98%.

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total value of C$163,551.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

