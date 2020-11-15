Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) PT Raised to C$32.50 at Scotiabank

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$27.00 to C$32.50 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ZZZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$13.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) from C$23.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st.

Get Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) alerts:

TSE ZZZ opened at C$24.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.53. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of C$7.75 and a 1 year high of C$26.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.87 million and a P/E ratio of 22.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In other Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 7,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.75, for a total transaction of C$163,551.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,358 shares in the company, valued at C$194,178.50.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Company Profile

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, box spring bases, pillows, duvets, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow protectors, platforms, metal frames, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (ZZZ.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.