SmileDirectClub (SDC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $107.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.78 million. SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 37.67% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. On average, analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDC opened at $9.41 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.63. SmileDirectClub has a 1 year low of $3.64 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.98.

SDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of SmileDirectClub in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on SmileDirectClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research raised SmileDirectClub from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SmileDirectClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.62.

In other news, CFO Kyle Wailes bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.69 per share, with a total value of $153,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.51 per share, for a total transaction of $127,650.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,976,260 shares of company stock valued at $15,934,156 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates a teledentistry platform that provides member's with a customized clear aligner therapy treatment in the United States and internationally. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment proprietary with a network of 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck.

