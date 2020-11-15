Smith Barney Citigroup Increases D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) Price Target to $85.00

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) had its price objective upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DHI has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $76.20.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $73.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $26.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.00. D.R. Horton has a twelve month low of $25.51 and a twelve month high of $81.21.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 16.32%.

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total value of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares in the company, valued at $10,128,784.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 14.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 42.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,527,437 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,149,000 after purchasing an additional 748,715 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 43.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 355,107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,857,000 after purchasing an additional 106,845 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 211.0% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 2.7% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,172 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

