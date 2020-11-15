Smith Barney Citigroup Lowers Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) Price Target to $31.00

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) had its price objective trimmed by Smith Barney Citigroup from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alector from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Alector from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alector from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alector from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alector from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Get Alector alerts:

Shares of Alector stock opened at $12.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.14. Alector has a 12-month low of $9.12 and a 12-month high of $35.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 0.59.

Alector (NASDAQ:ALEC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.13). Alector had a negative net margin of 775.34% and a negative return on equity of 50.88%. Analysts expect that Alector will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Alector during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Alector in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 690.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alector by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Alector Company Profile

Alector, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegeneration diseases. Its products include AL001, a humanized recombinant monoclonal antibody, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of frontotemporal dementia disease; and AL101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases, including Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

Further Reading: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Alector Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alector and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.