Sohu.com (SOHU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $19.41 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $761.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOHU shares. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

About Sohu.com

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

Earnings History for Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU)

