Sohu.com (SOHU) to Release Earnings on Monday

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.51) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $19.41 on Friday. Sohu.com has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $25.71. The company has a market cap of $761.44 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.64.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SOHU shares. TheStreet upgraded Sohu.com from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sohu.com from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Sohu.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.77.

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, search, and game services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online news and information through a mobile phone application, Sohu News APP; sohu.com for PCs; and m.sohu.com mobile portal, as well as online video content and service through tv.sohu.com for PCs, as well as Sohu Video APP mobile phone application.

