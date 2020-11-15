SP Asset Management Buys 465 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

SP Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble comprises 0.9% of SP Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SP Asset Management’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.81% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $156.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.50.

In related news, insider Carolyn M. Tastad sold 51,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.94, for a total value of $7,413,868.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,356,860.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 10,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total transaction of $1,451,177.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,926 shares in the company, valued at $5,724,156.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 494,213 shares of company stock valued at $69,461,646. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $144.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.00. The stock has a market cap of $357.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $94.34 and a 12 month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 29.53%. The firm had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.7907 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

