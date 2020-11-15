Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.01

Spire Co. (OTCMKTS:SPIR)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.03. Spire shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 16,634 shares trading hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.01.

About Spire (OTCMKTS:SPIR)

Spire Corporation is engaged in developing, manufacturing, and marketing engineered products and services in the areas of photovoltaic solar and biomedical. The company offers specialized equipment for the production of terrestrial photovoltaic modules from solar cells; and photovoltaic systems for grid connected application in the commercial markets.

