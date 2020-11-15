SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,289.18

SSE plc (SSE.L) (LON:SSE) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,289.18 and traded as high as $1,378.00. SSE plc (SSE.L) shares last traded at $1,375.50, with a volume of 1,747,287 shares traded.

Several research firms have commented on SSE. Societe Generale cut shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,300 ($16.98) price objective (up from GBX 1,250 ($16.33)) on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of SSE plc (SSE.L) from GBX 1,483 ($19.38) to GBX 1,536 ($20.07) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSE plc (SSE.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,430.14 ($18.68).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,297.75 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,289.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.93. The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion and a P/E ratio of -241.32.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

