St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $939.73

St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $939.73 and traded as high as $1,098.50. St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) shares last traded at $1,090.00, with a volume of 1,160,379 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,005 ($13.13) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,074 ($14.03) to GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 979.60 ($12.80).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 947.55 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 939.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.04.

In other news, insider Craig Gentle bought 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 844 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,997.04 ($11,754.69).

About St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

