St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $939.73

St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $939.73 and traded as high as $1,098.50. St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) shares last traded at $1,090.00, with a volume of 1,160,379 shares changing hands.

STJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 958 ($12.52) to GBX 1,026 ($13.40) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,005 ($13.13) to GBX 1,030 ($13.46) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,020 ($13.33) to GBX 980 ($12.80) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 925 ($12.09) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) from GBX 1,074 ($14.03) to GBX 1,216 ($15.89) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 979.60 ($12.80).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 947.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 939.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.76, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88.

In other St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) news, insider Craig Gentle purchased 1,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 844 ($11.03) per share, for a total transaction of £8,997.04 ($11,754.69).

About St. James’s Place plc (STJ.L) (LON:STJ)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

